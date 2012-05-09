BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
BRUSSELS May 9 Greece will not receive any further tranches of aid under the planned bailout programme unless it continues with reforms, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in Brussels on Wednesday.
"Germany would like to keep Greece in the euro zone but whether Greece actually does remain in the euro zone or not lies in its own hands," he said.
Greece looked to be moving closer to a second snap election as bickering politicians struggled to form a government. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017