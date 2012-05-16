BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
BERLIN May 16 Greece will be a theme at a meeting of leaders of the Group of Eight leading industrialised nations this week in the United States, a senior German official said on Wednesday, adding that there were no signs of major concern among its main partners.
"I expect that Greece will be discussed at the meeting," said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.
Asked if Germany's partners outside Europe were expressing worries about talk of Greece having to leave the euro currency zone, the official said he was not aware of major concerns. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: