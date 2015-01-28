BERLIN Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman said on Wednesday he expected the new Greek government
would present its economic and financial strategy to its
European partners very soon, along with how details of how it
expected to fulfil its obligations.
"I expect, as do all European partners, that the new Greek
government will present its overarching economic and financial
strategy imminently, and its clear ideas on how things proceed
regarding the continuation of the current programme and how to
fulfil Greece's obligations," said Steffen Seibert.
"It will then be for European partners to discuss matters on
the basis of these concrete suggestions," he said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Editing by
Stephen Brown)