BERLIN, June 18 Germany expects Greece's new
government to honour existing commitments under its
international bailout agreement and further loan tranches will
hinge on its commitment to reforms, German Deputy Finance
Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday.
But Kampeter, speaking after Greece's pro-bailout
conservatives took first place in Sunday's election, also said
Athens should not be pushed too hard on its reforms, signalling
there may be scope for some easing of the pressure.
"It is clear to us that Greece should not be over-strained,"
Kampeter told ARD television.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones)