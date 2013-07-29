BERLIN, July 29 Germany's budget committee did not comment on the payment on the next tranche of aid for Greece by midday on Monday, clearing the way for international lenders to pay out the funds, sources from the committee told Reuters on Monday.

As required by law, the German government involved the committee in the decision-making process and gave it the opportunity to comment.

The conditions are therefore fulfilled for Germany to give its agreement for the payment of 2.5 billion euros to recession-struck Greece, the first part of a 6.8 billion euro tranche of aid.