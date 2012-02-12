* German finance minister says too many vows broken
* Staying in euro zone up to Greece, he says
* Rescue effort more difficult than reunification
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greek promises on austerity
measures are no longer good enough because so many vows have
been broken and the country that has been a "bottomless pit" has
to dramtically change its ways, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said.
In a hard-hitting interview with the Welt am Sonntag
newspaper, Schaeuble also said it is up to Greece whether the
country can stay in the euro zone as part of its efforts to
restore its competitiveness.
"The promises from Greece aren't enough for us anymore,"
Schaeuble said. "With a new austerity programme they are going
to first have to implement parts of the old programme and save."
Schaeuble pointed out that German opinion polls show a
majority of Germans are willing to help Greece.
"But it's important to say that it cannot be a bottomless
pit. That's why the Greeks have to finally close that pit. And
then we can put something in there. At least people are now
starting to realise it won't work with a bottomless pit."
Schaeuble said Greece would be supported "one way or
another" but warned the country needed to do its homework on
improving its competitiveness and hinted it might have to leave
the euro zone to do that.
"Greece needs to do its own homework to become competitive
-- whether that happens in conjunction with a new rescue
programme or by another route that we actually don't want to
take..."
When asked if that meant Greece would leave the euro zone
for that, Schaeuble said:
"That is all in the hands of the Greeks themselves. But even
in the event (Greece leaves the euro zone), which almost no one
assumes will happen, they will still remain part of Europe."
Schaeuble said Germany, the euro zone's paymaster, wants to
prevent that.
"We're happy to help but we shouldn't give others the
feeling that they don't have work hard themselves. Every country
is responsible for itself."
He said that the rescue efforts for Greece are turning out
to be more difficult than efforts associated with German
reunification in 1990.
"The reason is the realisation that there is a need for
change, and change dramatically, still needs to develop further
with a lot of people in Greece," said Schaeuble, who was a key
government architect of German reunification.
Schaeuble said there was quite a difference between Greece
and other euro zone strugglers.
"The Greeks are a special case...The Portuguese government
is doing a decent job," he said, adding that Portugal's problem
is that the country needs more economic growth.
"Our goal is to help give Greece a future by making it fit
and competitive so that the people there have their chances," he
said. "But the path is going to be difficult."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Michael Roddy)