BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
BERLIN, June 10 A German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday he saw no reason to believe that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would call for another write-down of Greek public debt.
Chief inspectors from the "troika" - the European Union, European Central Bank and the IMF - are due in Athens on Monday to continue a review of Greece's fiscal adjustment and agreed reforms before the country's donors pay out more aid.
Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said during a regular government press conference Germany saw no need to discuss further measures for Greece.
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
March 6 U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."