BERLIN Aug 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were limits to the aid that could be granted to Greece and said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to be granted another programme.

"It is not responsible to throw money into a bottomless pit," Schaeuble said at a government open day in Berlin. "We cannot create yet another new programme."

Schaeuble also stressed that the euro was a stable currency and said there were no signs of inflation.