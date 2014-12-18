BERLIN Dec 18 Greece is in better shape then
most would have expected a few years ago and Athens' reforms are
starting to bear fruit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told the German parliament, which voted on Thursday to
extend Greece's bail-out programme.
German lawmakers agreed to an extension of the aid package
for two months, as expected, and backed the launch of European
Commission negotiations with Athens on providing a precautionary
credit line to support Greece as it returns to credit markets.
"Reforms are beginning to bear fruit for the people of
Greece. The labour market reforms have made the country more
competitive ... This year Greece will have a budget deficit
within European Union rules," Schaeuble told German lawmakers.
"In 2012 Greece saw its gross domestic product fall 7
percent. This year it is expected to grow 0.6 percent and next
year growth it is forecast to accelerate further. The country
saw a higher rate of growth in the last three quarters than the
euro zone average."
"If the reforms already underway in Greece are continued
then Greece can have further successes," he added.
Greek lawmakers failed to elect a new president in a first
round of voting on Wednesday, in an election which its euro zone
partners fear could trigger trouble, though it is the political
rather than the financial fallout which is uppermost in their
minds.
