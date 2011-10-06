BERLIN Oct 6 Germany has a duty to help Greece
restructure its economy to boost business and investment as well
as offering short-term debt relief, German Economy Minister
Philipp Roesler said before heading to Athens with a delegation
of business leaders.
"In the spirit of solidarity, it is the task of all
Europeans to help Greece get back on its feet economically and
we want to take German firms to Greece," Roesler told
broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.
The minister, also head of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Free
Democrat (FDP) junior coalition partners, has in the past taken
a tough line on the debt crisis and argued that a Greek default
should not be a taboo.
Roesler travels to Athens with some 60 German industry
captains, including several from the renewable energy sector, in
tow to explore investment opportunities and see how German
know-how could help lift the Greek economy from its knees.
Roesler said Athens had to play its part.
"I expect clear structural reforms from the government," he
said, adding it was essential that measures that had been
announced were actually implemented.
"We are not expecting the trip to result in billions worth
of investment deals," Roesler said.
"But it necessary to help rebuild Greek infrastructure and
the economy. This crisis rests on two pillars, one is the debt,
and the other is the lack of competitiveness in the economy and
we want to work on that."
