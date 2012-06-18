BERLIN, June 18 Greece's European partners may
agree on concessions to the country's austerity measures and
reforms but they will not agree to substantially alter them,
Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker told German television
channel ZDF on Monday.
"It would send the wrong signal if we made concessions
without good reason," Juncker said.
He stressed that it was of utmost importance for the troika
of the EU Commission, International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank to determine during their visit to Athens in the
next couple of days, what would be possible and where Greece
needs to improve.
But Juncker said the conditions relating to budgetary
adjustments and necessary structural reforms could "not be
substantially altered".
Juncker said he did not expect there to be substantial
progress on the discussion about further political integration
in Europe at the EU summit later this month.
"I do not think we ... will do business on that by the end
of June," he said
(Reporting by Sabine Ehrhardt; Writing by Michelle Martin;
editing by Ron Askew)