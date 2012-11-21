BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told lawmakers at a closed-door session on Wednesday
that Greece's lenders remained divided over how to fill a 14
billion euro hole in its finances and how to define debt
sustainability for the euro zone's weakest link, participants
told Reuters.
European finance ministers, the European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund (IMF) failed for a second straight
week on Tuesday to reach a deal to free up new aid for Greece,
and are to meet again on Monday.
Schaeuble met members of parliament on Wednesday morning to
explain the failure of the negotiations, which pushed down the
euro and prompted sharp attacks from German opposition parties.
One participant said Schaeuble had told members of his
conservative party that lenders had failed to resolve the issue
of whether 2020 or 2022 would be used as a benchmark for Greek
debt sustainability and also how to fill a 14 billion euro gap
in the country's finances through 2014.
The source said Schaeuble had explained that the ECB
believed Greece could raise 9 billion euros itself by issuing
short-term debt. Another Christian Democrat lawmaker said the
minister had told participants that a debt buyback could be part
of the solution.