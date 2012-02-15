BERLIN Feb 15 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he was very concerned about how to ensure that Greece stuck to implementing austerity measures it is agreeing with international creditors after likely elections in April.

"When you look at the internal political discussions in Greece and the opinion polls, then you have to ask who will really guarantee after the elections... -- and I find this very alarming --... that Greece continues to stand by what we are now agreeing with Greece," Schaeuble told SWR2 radio.

Euro zone finance ministers cancelled planned face-to-face talks on an EU/IMF bailout deal on Wednesday after Greek political leaders failed to provide required written pledges that they would stick to punishing spending cuts or clarification of all the savings to be made.

"I am also not yet sure that all political parties in Greece are aware of their responsibility for the difficult situation their country is in," Schaeuble said, adding the EU remained committed to helping Greece if it honoured its promises. (Reporting by Gareth Jones)