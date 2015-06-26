* Schaeuble says Greek proposals too focused on tax hikes
* Says 'Grexit' carries big risks for monetary union
* Says Greece "driving wrong way on autobahn"
By John O'Donnell, Thomas Atkins and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, June 26 There is a 50-50 chance of
the euro zone reaching an agreement with Greece about the
reforms it needs to make in return for further aid, Germany's
finance minister said on Friday, adding that failure could
compromise the currency bloc.
Wolfgang Schaeuble's comments underlined the significant
risk of failure of last-ditch negotiations this weekend to
unlock loans to Greece and avert a default.
"I do not say what will be the outcome, it's 50-50,"
Schaeuble told a conference, referring to the negotiations.
He criticised proposals from Greece's finance minister which
he said were focused purely on hiking taxes without spending
cuts.
Warning that much was at stake in the event of failure to
clinch an agreement, Schaeuble said he was nonetheless prepared
to take tough decisions.
"If we lose the confidence of the markets then ... we
destroy the monetary union, the stability of the euro, and we
are risking a lot more, and therefore the decision is not very
easy to take but we will take it," he said.
Greece failed again on Thursday to reach a deal with its
international creditors and talks with its international backers
will resume on Saturday.
Schaeuble said Greece's principled stance in negotiations,
where it is pushing for lenient reforms and a debt
restructuring, was at odds with other euro zone countries.
"If you are on the autobahn and you are saying this is the
right direction and all the others are driving in the other
direction ... you are making a mistake."
