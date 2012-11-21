BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
BERLIN Nov 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) election rival Peer Steinbrueck said on Wednesday Greece would not be able to return to capital markets this decade and that its financing gap could not be filled with piecemeal steps.
"It is obvious that Greece will not in this decade be able to return to the capital markets under viable conditions," Steinbrueck told parliament in a debate on the German budget.
He added that Merkel's government should delay a vote on the German budget until it was clear what was happening with Greece.
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.