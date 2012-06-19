FRANKFURT, June 19 German tour operators are
banking on a pick-up in bookings to Greece after pro-bailout
parties secured an election majority, easing concerns the
debt-mired country could exit the euro zone.
"After the ... victory of the moderate parties we expect the
number of bookings to rise," Alltours chief Willi Verhuven said
on Tuesday.
Tourism generates about a fifth of Greece's gross domestic
product. In the first quarter, the country's income from this
source dropped 15 percent.
Travel firms and airlines in Germany reported bookings down
a third last month, as scenes of violence in Athens and reports
of an attack on a man thought to be German prompted sun-seekers
to book holidays in Spain or Turkey.
Hotels, airlines and tour operators have slashed prices by
up to 30 percent to lure tourists back to Greek beaches.
Alltours, Germany's No.5 tour operator, said bookings to
Greece rose 13 percent in the first half of June thanks to
increased marketing and deep price cuts.
A Thomas Cook spokesman said the election result was
a step toward stabilisation and greater confidence.
Rival TUI Germany said bookings to Greece
this season were still down by a double-digit percentage, though
sentiment was improving by the week.
"We are hoping for strong last-minute business and are
optimistic the situation will stabilise," a spokeswoman for TUI
Germany said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Peter
Maushagen; Editing by David Hulmes)