By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN Nov 13 The chairman of Germany's largest
luxury carmaker, Daimler-Benz, braved boos and a frosty
reception as guest speaker at a Greens party congress on Sunday
to tell delegates he too wants CO2-free cars on the roads.
Dieter Zetsche, whose company is demonised by many Greens,
said the firm had not missed the boat developing electric cars
and said it backs climate protection goals.
But he dismissed their call to ban the sale of new cars
powered by petrol or diesel by 2030.
"Many of you probably thought 'Letting the Daimler boss talk
about transportation here is like letting (Donald) Trump talk
about women's policies'," Zetsche joked to 800 delegates at the
environmentalist party's annual congress in Muenster.
Yet Zetsche disarmed the Greens by saying he backed one of
their central policies for the 2017 election, namely that the
car industry's future depends on developing emission-free cars.
"It might surprise some of you but I agree entirely," said
Zetsche, who appeared tie-less and in the same sort of running
shoes many Greens wear even on formal occasions.
"The decarbonisation of industrial nations is necessary and
carmakers will have to play a role," he added. Even though
demand for cars keeps rising globally, "we'll have to cut the
CO2 emissions of all the cars we manufacture. We'll live up to
our climate policy responsibilities."
Zetsche told journalists at the Paris Motor Show in
September that Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands will
launch more than 10 electric cars by 2025, and zero-emission
vehicles will make up between 15 percent and 25 percent of
overall Mercedes sales by then.
The Greens were in power at the federal government from 1998
to 2005 but have been in opposition ever since, even though they
share power in coalitions in 10 of Germany's 16 federal states.
The Greens are emerging as a preferred coalition partner
after the 2017 election for both the conservative Christian
Democrats and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). Opinion
polls show them winning 11-13 percent of the vote, mostly in
third place.
They agreed at their congress in Muenster to push for a new
tax on the wealthiest individuals if they get into power.
Zetsche, one of the most recognised faces of industry in
Germany, insisted the Greens and carmakers have much in common.
"Those who see carmakers as the root of all evil might not
have noticed every second electric car in Europe is made in
Germany.
"The old way of thinking pitting those obsessed with
high-powered cars ... against joyless anti-car ecologists has
been overtaken by reality," he said.
"That's good too because the transformation the car industry
is facing will have an impact on the whole country."
