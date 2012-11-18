Nov 18 Formed in 1980 as a loose coalition of pacifists, socialists environmentalists and feminists, the Green party may become kingmakers after Germany's September 2013 federal election.

Here is a look at significant Green Party moments in Germany:

Oct. 1992 - Germany's Green Party co-founder Petra Kelly is found dead. Kelly was one of its first members of parliament.

Sept/Oct 1998 - Social Democrats under Gerhard Schroeder win the federal election. Schroeder seals a coalition with the Greens and names Green party leader, Joschka Fischer, as foreign minister and deputy chancellor. The Green Party joins the federal government for first time.

May 1999 - The Greens emerge strengthened from a turbulent party congress where pacifists' anti-NATO demands are defeated. Party leaders and analysts say the Greens had come of age by beating back left-wing demands for an immediate halt to NATO's Yugoslav bombing campaign.

Nov. 2001 - The Greens vote by a large majority to back the deployment of troops in Afghanistan, averting the collapse of the coalition government. Parliament approves the motion the next month.

Sept. 2002 - Fischer confirms his status as Germany's most popular politician as he leads his Greens to their best election result.

March 2003 - Fischer, addressing the U.N. Security Council, says it is still possible to disarm Iraq peacefully and that Berlin therefore rejects war on Baghdad.

Nov. 2005 - Angela Merkel's new coalition government of conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) takes office after defeating Schroeder's SPD-Greens alliance in elections.

June/July 2011 - Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament - with opposition members from the Greens and SPD joining Merkel's centre-right coalition - approve an end to nuclear energy by 2022 following Japan's Fukushima disaster. The upper house votes for it a week later.

March 2012 - Following elections in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Green Party heads its first-ever state government, ending 58 years of rule by the conservative CDU.

Oct. 2012 - Green Party candidate Fritz Kuhn becomes mayor of Stuttgart, the first German state capital to elect a Green mayor.