BERLIN, Jan 16 Germany's economy ministry urged
the European Central Bank on Wednesday to get back to its price
stability mandate as soon as possible after its extraordinary
support measures to tackle the euro zone's troubles.
"Monetary value must be stable for prices to be able to
fulfil their signalling function," the ministry said in its
annual report.
"That's why the European Central Bank has a clear mandate:
the ultimate goal of monetary policy is to ensure price
stability. It is therefore crucial for the ECB to return to its
normal mode of monetary policy as quickly as possible."
Germany continues to campaign for economic and financial
policies throughout the euro zone to be devised in such a way
that a swift return to conventional monetary policy is possible,
the report said.
The German government does not generally comment on ECB
policy and tends to point to the central bank's independence
instead, though Economy Minister Philipp Roesler has repeatedly
broken with this tradition. He also made a similar call on the
ECB to exit crisis mode in the economy ministry's April report.
While the ECB declined to comment on Roesler's statements,
ECB President Mario Draghi suggested at a monthly news
conference last week that the central bank would not be
abandoning its crisis measures any time soon: "We are not
thinking about an exit now," he said.
The euro zone's debt crisis has prompted the ECB to resort
to extraordinary measures such as buying struggling states'
bonds and pumping low-cost money into the economy. In September
it announced a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying
programme which has yet to be tapped.
A Reuters poll this week showed a small majority of money
market traders believed the ECB probably would not make use of
the bond-buying scheme for struggling euro zone governments this
year.
STIMULUS FOR SPAIN?
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in the Financial
Times on Tuesday that while Spain did not need to use the ECB's
bond-buying programme now, he would not rule out asking for aid
in the future.
Rajoy also said euro zone creditor countries should do more
to stimulate growth when it is needed.
Asked about these comments, Roesler said: "We do not believe
in debt-financed economic packages ... What we have introduced
on a European level has the express aim of making growth
possible in all European countries, in the euro zone."
Roesler warned the ECB last July against any large-scale
government bond purchases.
Roesler is also leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP),
Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner, who
sometimes get poll ratings under the 5 percent they would need
to re-enter parliament after general elections later this year.
If his party fails to clear the 5 percent threshold to enter
the assembly in an election in his home state of Lower Saxony on
Jan. 20, calls for him to resign will likely get louder.
A Forsa poll on Wednesday gave the FDP just 3 percent and
analysts said Roesler was attempting to drum up support with his
comments about the ECB, particularly from eurosceptic quarters.
"I think everything Roesler is saying should be viewed
through his party's glasses and through the election," said
Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING in Brussels.
"When it comes to European policy measures, there are only
two people to listen to at the moment: Merkel and (Finance
Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble. This is just pleasing party people
and voters."
(Writing by Michelle Martin in London; additional reporting by
Madeline Chambers in Berlin and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)