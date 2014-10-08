BERLIN Oct 8 A group of leading economic
institutes is poised to sharply cut its forecasts for German
economic growth to 1.3 percent for this year and 1.2 percent for
next, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
The institutes, whose analysis flows into the government's
own economic forecasts, had previously predicted Europe's
largest economy would expand by 1.9 percent in 2014 and by 2.0
percent in 2015. They are due to publish their collective
forecasts on Thursday.
The German economy had a strong start to the year but shrank
by 0.2 percent in the second quarter. Some economists have
warned there is a risk it will fall into a technical recession -
defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction - in the
third quarter.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)