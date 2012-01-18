BERLIN Jan 18 Germany expects foreign trade, the traditional backbone of its economy, not to make a contribution to economic growth this year, as the euro zone's power house feels the pinch from its trading partners weaker growth.

The Economy Ministry said on Wednesday it expected exports to grow by 2.0 percent this year and imports to climb by 3.0 percent, leading to an overall contribution to gross domestic product growth of -0.3 percent.

The ministry said it expected economic growth to fall to 0.7 percent this year before picking up again to 1.6 percent next year. It had previously forecast 2012 growth at 1.0 percent.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)