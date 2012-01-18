BERLIN, Jan 18 The German government cut
its 2012 economic growth forecast to 0.7 percent from a previous
estimate of 1.0 percent, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday,
confirming earlier reports.
Below are the details of the government's annual economic
report (changes are year-on-year and in percent, in brackets are
the previous forecasts from October 2011):
2011 2012
GDP +3.0 +0.7 (+1.0)
Private consumption +1.5 +1.2
Equipment investment +8.3 +2.0
Building investment +5.4 +0.8
Domestic demand +2.2 +1.1
Exports +8.2 +2.0 (+3.5)
Imports +7.2 +3.0
Foreign trade
(contribution to GDP) +0.8 -0.3
Jobless rate +7.1 +6.8 (6.7)
