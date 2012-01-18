BERLIN, Jan 18 The German government cut its 2012 economic growth forecast to 0.7 percent from a previous estimate of 1.0 percent, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports.

Below are the details of the government's annual economic report (changes are year-on-year and in percent, in brackets are the previous forecasts from October 2011):

2011 2012

GDP +3.0 +0.7 (+1.0)

Private consumption +1.5 +1.2

Equipment investment +8.3 +2.0

Building investment +5.4 +0.8

Domestic demand +2.2 +1.1

Exports +8.2 +2.0 (+3.5)

Imports +7.2 +3.0

Foreign trade

(contribution to GDP) +0.8 -0.3

Jobless rate +7.1 +6.8 (6.7) (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)