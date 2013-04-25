BERLIN, April 25 German finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday noone was against growth in
Europe but that budget consolidation efforts must continue, in
response to suggestions from the European Commission that Europe
should ease up on austerity.
"Noone is against growth, I say again and again the biggest
problem in Europe is youth unemployment," Schaeuble told German
radio, adding that did not mean debt levels should increase.
"We need stability and sustainable growth," he said when
asked about comments by European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso this week that austerity had reached its natural
limits of popular support.
Schaeuble said European governments, including France, must
continue with reforms to tackle deficits but that current
treaties contained the flexibility needed to react to economic
developments.
"France must follow a path of structural reform," said
Schaeuble, pinpointing high labour costs and administrative
costs. "You have to tackle it step by step so it is credible,"
he said, adding only then could you talk about flexibility.