BERLIN May 7 Germany will not renegotiate
Europe's fiscal compact on budget discipline and rejects
measures to foster growth that would push up debt levels, a
government spokesman said on Monday, a day after Socialist
Francois Hollande won the French presidential election.
Hollande has said he wants a renegotiation of the so-called
fiscal compact agreed by European leaders in March in an attempt
to end more than two years of crisis. He has signalled that a
new growth pact to complement the tougher budget rules could
also be acceptable.
"From our point of view a new negotiation of the fiscal
compact is not possible," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.
He added: "We don't want growth through new debt, rather we
want growth through structural reforms."
Seibert said Merkel's good relationship with France would
continue under Hollande.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)