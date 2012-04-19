* BankM, Pareto joint lead managers
* Proceeds seen at low double digit million-sources
* Listing would be first this year in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT, April 19 Chinese group Haikui Seafood
plans to list on Frankfurt's main stock market on May 15 in what
will be the first initial public offering on the exchange this
year.
Haikui, which has hired BankM and Norwegian investment bank
Pareto Securities as joint lead managers, said on Thursday its
offer period would be from April 24 until May 10.
The seafood processor expects proceeds in the low
double-digit million euros from the listing, sources told
Reuters.
Frankfurt has proved to be a popular platform for Chinese
flotations in recent years. Luxury handbag maker Powerland
had its bourse debut last year, following fashion
house Kinghero and bathroom appliances maker Joyou
in 2010.
Markets debuts dried up last year as stock markets turned
volatile on the back of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis,
but appetite for listings has returned to some extent, with
investors rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH
and Dutch-based Ziggo last month.
Banking sources said the second quarter may also see the
listing of some German groups, such as insurer Talanx
, industrial conglomerate Evonik and car
parts maker Kolbenschmidt Pierburg, which is owned by defence
group Rheinmetall.
Last month German underwear maker Schiesser told Reuters it
was preparing a stock market flotation by the end of June, after
postponing a flotation last year.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
David Holmes)