BERLIN, June 30 The German parliament on Friday
approved a plan to fine social networks up to 50 million euros
($57.04 million) if they fail to remove hateful postings
quickly, despite concerns the law could limit free expression.
Germany has some of the world's toughest laws covering
defamation, public incitement to commit crimes and threats of
violence, with prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting
hatred against minorities. But few online cases are prosecuted.
The measure requires social media platforms to remove
obviously illegal hate speech and other postings within 24 hours
after receiving a notification or complaint, and to block other
offensive content within seven days.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Emma Thomasson and
Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt)