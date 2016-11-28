FRANKFURT Nov 28 German arms manufacturer
Heckler & Koch will no longer sign contracts to supply
countries outside of NATO's influence because it has become too
difficult to obtain government approval for such deals, news
agency DPA reported on Monday.
The company, one of the world's best-known gunmakers, will
in future only sell to countries that are democratic and free
from corruption and that are members of NATO or NATO members'
partners, DPA said, citing company sources.
It said this change in strategy would rule out deals with
countries such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, India or even
NATO member Turkey.
Heckler & Koch did not respond to requests for comment.
Its HK416 assault rifle is said to have been used to kill
Osama bin Laden and its G36 rifle is standard issue for armies
across the globe.
However, German restrictions on arms exports to the Middle
East have weighed on its business, contributing to a 90 percent
collapse in operating earnings last year.
The company sued the German government last year for failing
to approve a deal to supply Saudi Arabia with parts needed to
make its G36 assault rifle.
The deal had been approved in 2008 despite concerns about
human rights abuses in the Gulf kingdom, but the German
government changed its approach on arms exports two years ago.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has sought to curb
sales of tanks and small arms in particular since taking office
late in 2013, arguing that guns such as assault rifles were the
weapons of choice in civil wars all over the world.
Selling weapons is highly sensitive in Germany due to the
country's World War Two history. It is the world's fifth-
biggest exporter of major arms, according to the SIPRI research
institute, and the industry employs about 80,000 people.
Heckler & Koch, which listed some of its shares on Euronext
via a private placement last year, also came under pressure last
year when some of its former employees were charged with
breaching laws on trade and weapons of war by selling arms
destined for four Mexican states.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
