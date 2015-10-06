BERLIN Oct 6 A German actor who dressed up as
Adolf Hitler and travelled through the country for four weeks
chatting to smiling voters and stroking their pets for a film
that opens this week says he was shocked by the warm welcome he
received.
The film "Look Who's Back" is an adaptation of a satirical
novel by Timur Vermes which has sold over a million copies. In
it, Hitler wakes up in modern times, becomes a celebrity and
enters politics again.
Vermes has said he wrote the book to lambast what he calls
Germans' complacency about the Nazis and highlight his belief
that Hitler would have a chance to succeed today, even though
the modern German state is constructed to ensure that Nazi
tyranny can never return.
The film's director and lead actor said that the time spent
touring Germany, shooting footage that has been incorporated
into the movie, had opened their eyes and that they had
witnessed a shift to the right in attitudes.
"How can it be that so many people react positively to
Hitler, accept him?" director David Wnendt told Germany's ARD
television.
The film shows actor Oliver Masucci, complete with Hitler's
trademark moustache, mingling among crowds of smiling people,
shaking their hands, posing for photos with firemen and even
tickling pet dogs and goats.
"People quickly forgot that the cameras were rolling and
started talking to the man, to open up to him," said Masucci.
Filming took place shortly before the emergence of the
grassroots anti-Islam PEGIDA movement, centred in the eastern
city of Dresden, which drew tens of thousands of supporters to
its rallies earlier this year.
"It didn't surprise us that they took to the streets. This
middle class that's shifting to the right - we'd got it all on
camera," said Masucci.
The success of the book and media interest in the film
reflect a fascination among Germans with the darkest chapter of
their history even 70 years after the end of World War Two and
the Holocaust.
Documentaries regularly run on television and in the last
decade or so some taboos about Hitler have also been broken with
films such as "Downfall" which chronicled the dictator's last
days.
The new film also comes at a time when Germans are being
scrutinised for their attitudes towards foreigners, with many
Germans worried about the cost and social impact of the arrival
of hundreds of thousands of refugees this year alone.
The striking posters for the film, a plain white background
with only Hitler's black hair with a side parting and the title
of the film ("Er ist wieder da") compressed into a square
moustache, are adorning Berlin billboards.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp)