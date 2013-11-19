BERLIN Nov 19 Approvals to build homes in
Germany rose by 13.5 percent in the first nine months of this
year compared to the same period in 2012, hitting their highest
level since 2004, data showed on Tuesday.
Low interest rates combined with fears of inflation and the
euro zone crisis have encouraged people to put their money into
property rather than financial assets, boosting house building
in Germany. A robust job market is also lifting demand.
German authorities issued 202,100 house building permits
from January to September, some 24,000 more than in the same
period a year earlier, the Federal Statistics Office data
showed.
"Investors are still desperately looking for investment
opportunities and are betting primarily on real estate," Heiko
Stiepelmann, chief economist at Germany's HDB construction
industry group, told Reuters.
He said there was, however, no risk of a bubble forming at
the moment given that demand for homes was also rising.
Last month the Bundesbank warned that rising housing prices
in big cities were starting to separate from fundamentals, but
added that they were yet to create significant risks to
financial stability.
Stiepelmann said the German construction industry was trying
to make up for a loss of production due to a long winter and
flooding but added that while the backlog of orders was good and
capacity was almost at its maximum, this would not be enough for
the branch to meet its original target of increasing turnover by
2 percent this year.
"We will end up at around 0 percent - either a small plus or
minus," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)