BERLIN Aug 16 German authorities handed out
10.8 percent more home building permits in the first half of
2013 than in same period a year ago, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Friday, underlining the strength of
Germany's real estate market.
Authorities in Europe's largest economy issued 110,607
approvals in the first six months of this year as low official
interest rates and concern about the euro zone crisis encouraged
private and institutional investors to park their cash in
property rather than financial assets.
"People are continuing to flee into 'concrete gold' and that
will probably continue," said Heiko Stiepelmann, chief economist
at Germany's HDB construction industry group.
A robust labour market and rising wages are also giving
Germans the financial means and planning security to buy their
own homes.
But permits for non-residential buildings fell by 10.2
percent in the same period, with approvals for hotels and inns
tumbling by 31.4 percent and approvals for factories and
workshops dropping by 23.4 percent.
"The outlook for commercial construction in the coming
months is not good," Stiepelmann said.
