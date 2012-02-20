FRANKFURT Feb 20 Honda does not expect to be profitable in Europe on an annual basis until its fiscal year to end-March 2014, when it expects to build eight out of every ten cars sold locally at its UK plant, mitigating the "incredible" appreciation in the yen.

Honda Europe President Manabu Nishimae said on Monday that brutal currency headwinds meant that imports into Europe from Japan would all but grind to a complete halt in the future.

"In Japan we will focus on the production of small and mini vehicles for the Japanese market," he said. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)