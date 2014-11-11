BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
FRANKFURT Nov 11 Germany's antitrust regulator, the Federal Cartel Office, said on Tuesday it had no objections to a joint venture set up by German hospital operators Fresenius , Rhoen-Kliniken and Asklepios to offer medical-insurance services.
The three groups have set up an entity called Wir fuer Gesundheit GmbH that will offer insurances for hospital treatments. These products will be sold to employers, who will offer them to staff as perks. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.