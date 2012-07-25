By Chris Cottrell
BERLIN, July 25 Two German entrepreneurs have
devised a way for passive-aggressive citizens to blow off some
steam - dial a telephone number and give the person on the other
end a verbal lashing.
The swearing hotline, know as "Schimpf-los" ("swear away")
in German, has operators standing by seven days a week for
frustrated individuals to jeer at and taunt using the most
unsavoury language they can muster.
"We don't judge people who are angry," said Ralf Schulte,
who set up the hotline with his fellow media services provider
Alexander Brandenburger.
"It happens. It's natural. With us you can blow off steam no
strings attached," 41-year-old Schulte told Reuters.
The creators of the service found inspiration in their own
stressful daily routines. The way Schulte sees it, he is doing
people a favour by providing a release for pent-up aggravation
and helping to avoid altercations in the workplace or at home.
"If you're stressed out at work, you go home and your
partner gets an earful," he said. "Even though it's not her
fault."
When callers are not creative in their cursing, or find
themselves tongue-tied, operators on the hotline prod them with
cheeky provocations like: "That's the third time I've heard that
today - is that all you've got?"
The service costs 1.49 euros per minute - a figure Schulte
feels is completely justified. "For getting everything off your
chest, it's a bargain."
(Reporting by Chris Cottrell; Editing by Stephen Brown)