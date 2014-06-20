* Property in big cities over valued by up to 25 pct

* Property in mid-sized cities over valued by 10-20 pct

* Bundesbank's Dombret says sees non asset bubble

* Observing developments carefully

By Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke

FRANKFURT, June 20 The boom in German property prices is spreading from buzzing metropolises such as Berlin and Hamburg to mid-sized cities like Bonn and Hanover, as record low interest rates make brick and mortar investments more appealing.

"We are seeing overvaluations of between 10 to 20 percent (in mid-sized cities)," Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. "It is spreading."

The European Central Bank cut euro zone interest rates to 0.15 percent in June and started charging banks to keep their cash overnight, which caused an outcry among German savings banks as generating returns on savings becomes more difficult.

Buying a home had already become increasingly popular in Germany.

Prices have risen over recent years, particularly in the seven largest cities, where residential property is now up to 25 percent overvalued, but Dombret said mid-sized cities are catching up.

The price increases are spreading to places like Aachen, Augsburg, Bonn, Hanover, Heidelberg, Mannheim or Muenster.

"We are observing the situation very carefully," said Dombret and referred to the latest German financial stability committee report.

"But it can still not be referred to as a real estate price bubble, because overall loan extension is moderate and we are not observing a loosening of credit standards."

Even though, there were regional differences, he added.

There are also regional differences within the euro zone.

German households pay on average 2.75 percent per year for home loans while those in Cyprus pay 4.59 percent or 3.39 percent in Italy, data from the European Central Bank for April showed. Finnish households pay 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)