* Berlin court ruling on curbs on home-sharing due
* German capital homeowners face fines for short-term lets
* EU cautions against bans on "sharing economy"
* Airbnb says watching Berlin verdict closely
By Tina Bellon
BERLIN, June 8 A Berlin city court is due to
make a landmark ruling with ramifications for home rental firms
such as Airbnb on Wednesday when it decides if homeowners can
engage in short-term lets.
Several home-sharing companies have lodged a complaint
against an effective ban on such lets in Berlin in the first
substantial challenge to such city legislation in Europe.
People renting out their homes in the German capital for
periods of less than two months face fines of up to 100,000
euros ($111,700). Although landlords can seek a permit, city
officials have said they will reject 95 percent of requests.
The Berlin showdown comes a week after the European
Commission cautioned member states against erecting roadblocks
or even outright bans on the emerging "sharing economy" in
everything from apartments to local rides by enforcing decades
or even centuries-old laws.
Airbnb and other home-sharing companies, such as Rocket
Internet's Wimdu, requested the legal opinion of the
former head of the city of Berlin's constitutional court
following Berlin's crackdown. Helge Sodan deemed the new
regulation unconstitutional and drafted the complaint.
Airbnb, whose website lists 11,700 apartments in Berlin, did
not join as a plaintiff but a company spokesman said the verdict
would impact Airbnb's business and it was watching closely.
Berlin's authorities estimate that a total of 15,000
apartments have been taken off the city's rental market to be
operated as businesses housing tourists. City officials say
rising rents and a significant housing shortage left them with
no choice but to impose the measures.
Home-rental groups say the city is using the new legislation
to whitewash structural housing problems, turning short-term
home-sharing companies into scapegoats.
Although a positive verdict would not have binding legal
consequences for other jurisdictions, experts expect it to have
repercussions throughout Europe, as cities try to balance the
interests of the travel and tourism industry with those of
tenants who fear rising rents.
"Cities are closely watching each other to see what types of
regulations are possible and Berlin's verdict will surely impact
the behaviour of other cities," said Gracia Vara Arribas, a
lawyer who advised the EU on the sharing economy.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Ludwig
Burger, Andreas Cremer and Alexander Smith)