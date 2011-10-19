BERLIN Oct 19 Germany's finance ministry does
not believe it needs to set additional funds aside in the budget
for the bailed-out lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE) , a
ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
HRE received more than 100 billion euros in state aid and
was nationalised last year. The European Union gave its approval
in July for a revamp that will shrink the institution to less
than a sixth of its size before the financial crisis.
Finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news
conference that if HRE did need any further write-downs, these
would be handled by the German state-funded bank rescue body
Soffin.
