MUNICH, Germany, July 25 Germany's economy is
recovering after a poor six months and there is no sign it is
suffering from weakness in other euro zone states or China, Ifo
economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday.
"At the moment there is no indication that the economy in
other euro zone countries is hitting German companies," he said,
adding: "It is too early to sound the alarm" about weaker growth
in China.
Earlier, the Ifo think tank said German business morale rose
slightly more than expected in July, edging up for a third
straight month.
Wohlrabe said he expected growth of 0.9 percent in the
second quarter for Europe's biggest economy followed by 0.4
percent growth in the two subsequent quarters, giving 0.6
percent growth for the full year.