BERLIN, Sept 26 German business sentiment fell for the third month in a row in September, a closely-watched survey showed on Monday, giving fresh evidence that Europe's powerhouse economy is slowing down.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 107.5 in September from 108.7 in August, which was better than the 106.5 forecast in a Reuters poll of 50 economists.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)