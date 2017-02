BERLIN Oct 21 German business sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in October, a closely-watched survey showed on Friday, adding to fears the economy is slowing down and raising doubts it will continue to be a driver for European growth.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 106.4 in October from a revised 107.5 in September.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 52 economists was for a drop to 106.3. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Stephen Brown)