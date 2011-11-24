BERLIN Nov 24 German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November for the first time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in international markets better than experts had feared.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, rose to 106.6 in November from 106.4 in October. It was the first rise in the headline index since June.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 43 economists was for a drop to 105.1. (Writing by Noah Barkin)