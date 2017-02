BERLIN Jan 25 German business sentiment rose for the third month in a row in January, beating expectations and offering further evidence that Europe's largest economy is shrugging off a sovereign debt crisis that has hammered growth in other euro zone countries.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Wednesday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, rose to 108.3 in January from a revised 107.3 in December.

A Reuters poll of 39 economists forecast the index would rise to 107.5. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)