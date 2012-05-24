BERLIN May 24 German business sentiment dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts, in a sign that Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Thursday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to 106.9 in May from 109.9 in April. The euro dropped after the news.

That median forecast in a Reuters poll of 41 economists had been for a drop to 109.4, with estimates ranging from 108.8 to 110.2. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Berlin Newsroom)