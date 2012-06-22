BERLIN, June 22 German business sentiment fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years, in the latest sign the euro zone debt crisis is starting to hit Europe's largest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, dropped to 105.3 in June from 106.9 in May.

A Reuters poll of 44 economists forecast the index would fall to 105.9 in June. (Reporting by Berlin Bureau)