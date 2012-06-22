BRIEF-Bell announces offering of MTN debentures
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services
BERLIN, June 22 German business sentiment fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years, in the latest sign the euro zone debt crisis is starting to hit Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, dropped to 105.3 in June from 106.9 in May.
A Reuters poll of 44 economists forecast the index would fall to 105.9 in June. (Reporting by Berlin Bureau)
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services
* Presbia says extended shareholder rights offering for up to 4.5 million of its ordinary shares until March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: