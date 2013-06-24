BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BERLIN, June 24 German business morale edged up for a second straight month in June in a sign that Europe's largest economy is slowly recovering after a contraction in late 2012 and a subdued start to 2013.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, climbed to 105.9 in June from 105.7 in May, bang in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes