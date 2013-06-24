BERLIN, June 24 German business morale edged up for a second straight month in June in a sign that Europe's largest economy is slowly recovering after a contraction in late 2012 and a subdued start to 2013.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, climbed to 105.9 in June from 105.7 in May, bang in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists.