BERLIN Aug 27 German business morale rose to
the highest level in over a year in August, bolstering the view
that Europe's largest economy is picking up pace after
surprisingly strong growth in the second quarter.
The Ifo think tank said on Tuesday its business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to a
better-than-forecast 107.5 in August, its fourth consecutive
rise and the highest level since April 2012. That was up from
106.2 in July.
"The German economy moved up a gear," Ifo economist Kai
Carstensen said in a statement. "Companies are more satisfied
with their current business situation. Their optimism regarding
future business developments - although slightly cautious - also
grew."