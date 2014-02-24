BERLIN Feb 24 German business morale unexpectedly rose in February to its highest level since July 2011 in a sign that growth in Europe's largest economy will likely accelerate in the first quarter after expanding only modestly last year.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 111.3, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for the index to hold steady at 110.6.