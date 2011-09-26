BERLIN, Sept 26 Germany's Ifo economic research
institute on Monday gave the following data from its September
business climate survey:
GERMANY Sept 11 Aug 11 Sept 10
Business Climate 107.5 108.7 111.3
Business Conditions 117.9 118.1 114.6
Business Expectations 98.0 (100.0) 108.2
NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 106.5. Forecasts
from 50 economists ranged between 104.0 and 108.9.
Revised figures for August in brackets.
COMPONENTS Sept 11 Aug 11 Sept 10
Trade/Industry 7.5 9.8 15.0
Manufacturing 10.6 15.5 21.8
Construction -9.9 -6.5 -17.5
Wholesaling 13.1 7.1 14.7
Retailing 2.9 1.5 13.9
(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)
SERVICES SECTOR Sept 11 Aug 11 Sept 10
Climate 16.5 19.7 20.5
Conditions 31.0 31.0 24.0
Expectations 3.0 9.0 17.0
(Values given are not seasonally adjusted)
