UPDATE 1-Britons face smaller pay rises, buttressing central bank's slowdown forecast
* GRAPHIC-UK manufacturing exports rise at fastest pace since mid-2014 - http://reut.rs/2kr5NAd
BERLIN, Nov 24 Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data for its November business climate survey:
GERMANY Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10
BUSINESS CLIMATE 106.6 106.4 113.6
BUSINESS CONDITIONS 116.7 116.7 117.5
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 97.3 97.0 109.9
NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 105.1. Forecasts ranged between 103.5 and 106.0.
Previous figures for October are in brackets.
COMPONENTS Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10
MANUFACTURING 8.6 9.6 (9.7) 26.2
CONSTRUCTION -9.3 -13.6 -14.5
WHOLESALING 9.8 6.3 22.9
RETAILING 1.3 1.9(2.0) 15.4
(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)
GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10
CLIMATE 15.1 17.4 23.4
CONDITIONS 29.0 34.0 31.0
EXPECTATIONS 2.0 2.0 16.0
(Values given are not seasonally adjusted)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc .
Feb 8 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in multiple weeks on Wednesday with U.S. 7- and 10-year notes hitting their lowest levels since Jan. 18 and 30-year yields touching their lowest since Jan. 24.