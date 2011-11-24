BERLIN, Nov 24 Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data for its November business climate survey:

GERMANY Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10

BUSINESS CLIMATE 106.6 106.4 113.6

BUSINESS CONDITIONS 116.7 116.7 117.5

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 97.3 97.0 109.9

NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 105.1. Forecasts ranged between 103.5 and 106.0.

Previous figures for October are in brackets.

COMPONENTS Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10

MANUFACTURING 8.6 9.6 (9.7) 26.2

CONSTRUCTION -9.3 -13.6 -14.5

WHOLESALING 9.8 6.3 22.9

RETAILING 1.3 1.9(2.0) 15.4

(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)

GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10

CLIMATE 15.1 17.4 23.4

CONDITIONS 29.0 34.0 31.0

EXPECTATIONS 2.0 2.0 16.0

(Values given are not seasonally adjusted)