BERLIN, March 26 Germany's Ifo economic research institute gave the following data from its March business climate survey on Monday:

GERMANY March 12 Feb 12 March 11 BUSINESS CLIMATE 109.8 (109.7) 114.7

BUSINESS CONDITIONS 117.4 (117.4) 121.0

BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 102.7 (102.4) 108.8

NOTE - The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 109.6. Forecasts from 51 economists ranged between 108.2 and 111.0.

Revised figures for February are in brackets.

COMPONENTS March 12 Feb 12 March 11 MANUFACTURING 14.0 14.3 28.8

CONSTRUCTION 2.3 3.3 -7.7 WHOLESALING 12.8 (15.0) 22.8 RETAILING 10.6 (3.7) 13.2

(Valued given are seasonally adjusted balances) GERMAN SERVICES SECTOR March 12 Feb 12 March 11

CLIMATE 22.4 24.9 28.0 CONDITIONS 28.0 32.0 30.0 EXPECTATIONS 17.0 18.0 26.0

(Values given are not seasonally adjusted)

