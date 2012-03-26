BERLIN, March 26 German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March in a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to play in a league of its own and outpaces other euro zone members.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, rose to 109.8 in March from a revised reported 109.7 in February.

A Reuters poll of 51 economists forecast the index would stay steady at an originally reported 109.6 in March. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)